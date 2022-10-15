Aid worker killed in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — The International Rescue Committee says one of its workers was killed in an attack in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region. The aid group said in a statement Saturday that an IRC worker was “delivering life saving humanitarian aid to women and children” at the time of the explosion in the town of Shire on Friday. The group said another worker was wounded in the attack. The statement said “the IRC is heartbroken over the loss of our colleague and will work to support our staff and their families during this terrible time.” It added that “aid workers and civilians should never be a target.”

