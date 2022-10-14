Swedish parties make deal to govern with hard-right support

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Three Swedish center-right parties say they have reached a deal to form a coalition government that would not include the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats but would depend on its support in Parliament. The agreement comes after a month of talks following Sept. 11 elections that gave the Sweden Democrats, a party with right-wing extremist roots, an unprecedented position of influence in Swedish politics. Opposition leader Ulf Kristersson said his conservative Moderate party would form a center-right coalition government with the Liberals and the Christian Democrats. The Sweden Democrats would be outside the coalition but would help shape government policy from the sidelines. The center-right coalition depends on the support of the Sweden Democrats to secure a majority in Parliament.

