SpaceX ferries astronauts back to Earth after half-year away

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Four astronauts are back on Earth after spending almost six months at the International Space Station. Their SpaceX capsule parachuted into the Atlantic off the Florida coast on Friday. Wet and windy weather had delayed their homecoming, but finally gave way to favorable conditions. The three NASA astronauts and one Italian rocketed into orbit in April. Before checking out of the space station, they said they couldn’t wait to have a cold drink with ice, eat pizza and ice cream and take a shower. SpaceX delivered their replacements last week.

