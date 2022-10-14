Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Updated
today at 10:28 AM
Published 9:11 AM

Parkland shooter prosecutors call for probe of juror threat

Cropped CBS News / YouTube

By TERRY SPENCER and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors in the case of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz are calling for an investigation after a juror said she felt threatened by another member of the jury during deliberations that ended Thursday with a life sentence for Cruz.

The motion calls for law enforcement to investigate after the unnamed juror told the state attorney’s office “she perceived to be a threat from a fellow juror while in the jury room.” A hearing is set for Friday afternoon on the motion.

A divided jury spared Cruz of the death penalty and instead decided to send him to prison for the rest of his life, leaving many families of the victims angered, baffled and in tears.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content