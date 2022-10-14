Parkland shooter prosecutors call for probe of juror threat

By TERRY SPENCER and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE

Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors in the case of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz are calling for an investigation after a juror said she felt threatened by another member of the jury during deliberations that ended Thursday with a life sentence for Cruz.

The motion calls for law enforcement to investigate after the unnamed juror told the state attorney’s office “she perceived to be a threat from a fellow juror while in the jury room.” A hearing is set for Friday afternoon on the motion.

A divided jury spared Cruz of the death penalty and instead decided to send him to prison for the rest of his life, leaving many families of the victims angered, baffled and in tears.