SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s state broadcaster MRT has announced that the country will not participate in next year’s Eurovision Song Contest in the English port city of Liverpool to save money on electricity bills. It said Friday the savings would come from the registration fee which was expected to be higher than the 39,143 euros ($38,100)EU- charged last year.

