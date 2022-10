Judge extends Cleveland police reform deal for 2 more years

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Police Department will continue to be overseen by a federal monitor for at least two more years. U.S. District Judge Solomon Oliver decided Thursday to extend the consent decree the city has been under since 2015, rejecting Cleveland’s attempt to end it. Citing the latest semiannual report issued by the independent monitoring team and other information, Oliver said it’s clear the city has made substantial progress but “has not yet achieved substantial and effective compliance at this time.” The city and the U.S. Justice Department reached an agreement on reforms in late 2014 after a Justice Department investigation found Cleveland officers had engaged in a pattern or practice of using excessive force and violating people’s civil rights.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.