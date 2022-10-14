Judge dismisses 1 of 5 counts against Trump dossier source

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A judge has tossed out one of five counts against a think-tank analyst charged with lying to the FBI about his role in the creation of a flawed dossier about former President Donald Trump. The remaining counts against Igor Danchenko will go to a jury Monday after both sides rested their cases Friday. But the judge reserved the right to toss out the other four counts regardless of what the jury decides. In the count that was tossed out, prosecutors alleged that Danchenko lied when he told an agent he never talked with a Democratic operative named Charles Dolan about the information in the dossier. As it turns out, there was evidence that Dolan and Danchenko had discussed the information over email but hadn’t spoken orally.

