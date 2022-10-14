Indiana teacher with ‘kill list’ charged with intimidation

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — A fifth-grade teacher at a school in northwestern Indiana was charged with felony intimidation Friday after allegedly telling a student she had a “kill list” of students and staff. Lake County court documents say 25-year-old Angelica Carrasquillo of Griffith communicated “a threat to commit murder.” The Diocese of Gary said in a message to parents that officials at her school, St. Stanislaus in East Chicago, immediately confronted her and escorted her from the building once they learned of the threat Wednesday afternoon. It says classes were held remotely Friday, and students were offered access to a school counselor.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.