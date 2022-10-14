Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla.; Evan McMullin, independent candidate for Senate in Utah.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Buttigieg; Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova; Betsey Stevenson, professor of economics and public policy at the University of Michigan.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — National security adviser Jake Sullivan; White House economic adviser Cecilia Rouse; Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.; the nominees for Arizona governor, Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs; Joe O’Dea, Republican nominee for Senate in Colorado.

“Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.; White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein.