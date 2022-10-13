Samsung gets temporary OK on China chip facilities

Samsung Electronics has been granted an exception that will allow it to continue to temporarily maintain its memory-chip production facilities in China after the U.S. announced last week it’s tightening export controls to limit China’s ability to get advanced computing chips, according to a Biden administration official. The official, who was not authorized to comment and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that Samsung has received a license for the equipment needed to maintain existing facilities but not to export chips that are prohibited.

