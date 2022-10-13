People with disabilities left out of climate planning
BY DREW COSTLEY
AP Science Writer
Over a billion people in the world are living with a disability, according to the World Health Organization. Despite this, advocates and researchers, some living with disabilities, say not enough is being done to include people in climate action planning and policy, or disaster relief and recovery. This results in people with disabilities being left behind, and in some case, left to die when climate-related disaster strikes. Efforts to address these shortcomings may be gaining ground.