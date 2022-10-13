Palestinians: Israeli army kills 1 in West Bank during raid

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says the Israeli military shot and killed a Palestinian man during a raid into the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. Friday’s bloodshed was the latest in the deadliest round of fighting in the area in seven years. Israel has been carrying out nightly arrest raids in the West Bank since the spring, when a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis killed 19 people. Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. The Palestinians seek those territories for their hoped-for independent state.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.