Pakistani senator arrested for anti-army chief tweet

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani senator says he was detained, stripped, and tortured for tweeting about the country’s army chief. Azam Khan Swati, the senator and a senior member of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party, was detained early Thursday. A court is allowing federal investigators to question the senator over what the Federal Investigation Agency called his “obnoxious and intimidating” message against state institutions, the army chief, and other government officials. A copy of charges obtained by The Associated Press shows the agency is accusing him of a “mischievous act of subversion” to create a rift in the armed forces and to “harm the state of Pakistan.”

