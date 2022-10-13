Pakistan bus fire kills at least 18 flood survivors

NOORIABAD, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say a bus fire killed at least 18 flood survivors, including eight children and nine women. The extended family was traveling from Karachi to their hometown of Khairpur Nathan Shah because they heard the floodwaters had receded there. They were among the thousands who moved to Karachi because of the flooding. A police officer said the incident took place late Wednesday. Bus fires are common in Pakistan, where safety standards are compromised and traffic rules are disregarded.

