Monk, attorney charged with $3.5M pandemic relief fraud

BOSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a man who presents himself as an Orthodox Christian monk and an attorney fraudulently obtained $3.5 million in federal pandemic relief funds for nonprofit religious organizations and related businesses they controlled. Prosecutors in Boston said Thursday the suspects spent some of it to fund a “lavish lifestyle.” Brian Andrew Bushell and Tracey M.A. Stockton are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and unlawful monetary transactions. Emails seeking comment were left with their attorneys. Authorities say they spent more than $1 million of the money for extensive renovations to two properties in the coastal town of Marblehead, $40,000 for a watch, nearly $7,000 for a designer handbag, and other goods.

