Iraqi military says 9 rockets target Green Zone amid crisis

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s military says at least nine rockets have targeted Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, the seat of the country’s government. The rockets Thursday fell near the parliament building ahead of a much-anticipated session. The attack delayed the scheduled session to elect a new president, an important step toward resolving the year-long political crisis. Iraqi security officials say at least five people were wounded in the attack, including three civilians. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. The attacks are not the first to strike ahead of a planned parliament session. On Sept. 28, three rockets targeted the Green Zone as lawmakers voted to renew their confidence in the parliament speaker.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.