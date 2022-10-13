George W. Bush to be honored in Washington on World AIDS Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, are returning to Washington to be honored for their work to combat AIDS worldwide. The U.S. Global Leadership Coalition says it will recognize the former president and former first lady at its annual gala in Washington on World AIDS Day, Dec. 1. The Bushes will receive the Global Leadership Award for establishing the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief program in 2003. Under the program, the U.S. government has invested nearly $100 billion responding to HIV/AIDS worldwide. It’s the largest commitment by any nation in history to address a single disease.

