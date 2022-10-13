France starts exporting gas to Germany amid energy crisis

PARIS (AP) — French gas network operator GRTgaz says it has started conveying gas to Germany via pipeline for the first time, as Berlin strives to diversity its energy sources. GRTgaz said Thursday the pipeline connecting both countries at the French border village of Obergailbach has begun delivering an initial daily capacity of 31 gigawatt-hours. That amount is expected to eventually increase to a maximum of 100 gigawatt-hours, representing less than 2% of overall German gas consumption, according to the French figures. The move follows French President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement last month that France and Germany agreed to an energy solidarity deal. France will help Germany with gas supply, while Germany will generate more electricity to supply France during times of peak consumption.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.