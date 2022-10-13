Former Honduran congressman gets 30 years in drug conspiracy

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge in New York has sentenced a former Honduran congressman to 30 years in prison for his role in a large-scale drug trafficking operation. Fredy Renan Najera Montoya previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to importing cocaine into the U.S. — and a weapons offense. The U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan says Najera helped distribute more than 30 tons of cocaine from the region of Honduras that he represented in government. Najera allegedly built clandestine airstrips in Honduras that received cocaine shipments from Venezuela and facilitated the movement of the drug to the western part of Honduras for transport to the U.S.

