A Katrina survivor with a disability tells her story

Karen Nix tells her story of surviving hurricanes Katrina and Ida while living with cerebral palsy. She was working at Tulane Medical Center in New Olreans in 2005 when Katrina slammed the city. She worked throughout the storm to care for patients despite needing care herself. Nix has the support of her family to help her cope with her disability during climate-related disasters, but wants people to remember people living with disabilities often left behind when it comes to emergency planning for hurricanes and storm surges.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.