Syria digs up ‘rare’ Roman mosaic in former rebel stronghold

RASTAN, Syria (AP) — Syria has uncovered a “rare” Roman mosaic in a former rebel stronghold. Journalists were shown the mosaic on Wednesday in Rastan near Syria’s third largest city, Homs. Dr. Humam Saad, director of excavation and archaeological research at Syria’s General Directorate of Antiquities and Museums, said the mosaic shows the Ancient Amazon warriors as portrayed in Roman mythology. Lebanese and Syrian businessmen from the neighboring country’s Nabu Museum bought the property that dates back to the 4th century and donated it to the Syrian state. Syrian heritage sites have been looted and destroyed over the past decade of ongoing violent conflict.

