Rough times ahead: Hurricane Ian batters SW Florida economy

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian might have come and gone, but it has done long-term damage to the small businesses of a region heavily dependent on tourists and seasonal residents. As the winter months approach, business in southwestern Florida would have been starting to pick up. Bars, restaurants and the many mom-and-pop shops that line San Carlos Boulevard, the thoroughfare into Fort Myers Beach, would usually begin filling. But many likely won’t be returning this year because of damage to their vacation homes or because the amenities — like shops and restaurants — won’t have yet fully recovered.

