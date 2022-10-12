Pickleball, Colbert, other stars team up for charity special
By LYNN ELBER
AP Television Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The pickleball craze is getting the Stephen Colbert treatment for charity. Colbert will host CBS’ “Pickled,” described as a sports-comedy special featuring a celebrity pickleball tournament. Among the players: Dierks Bentley, Will Ferrell, Emma Watson, Daniel Dae Kim and Sugar Ray Leonard. Colbert will join Kenny Loggins in a national-anthem duet for the two-hour special airing at 9 p.m. EST Nov. 17 on CBS and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. Teams will compete to benefit non-profit Comic Relief US, with viewers asked to contribute in support of programs aimed at addressing the root causes of poverty affecting children and families.