Palestinians strike in east Jerusalem over police raids

JERUSALEM (AP) — Shops and businesses in east Jerusalem have shut down to protest of strict Israeli security measures in one neighborhood that have prompted fierce clashes between police and Palestinian protesters. Israeli police have been operating in the Shuafat refugee camp in Jerusalem’s eastern sector to hunt for a suspect said to be behind a deadly shooting attack at a checkpoint on Sunday that killed a soldier. They’ve set up checkpoints and were deploying groups of armed officers to question residents. Schools as well as shops closed down across east Jerusalem on Wednesday.

