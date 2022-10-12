Pakistani court acquits PM, son in money laundering case

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A defense lawyer says a Pakistani court has acquitted Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and his son of corruption and money laundering charges filed in 2020. Sharif and his son Hamza, the former chief minister of Punjab province, were charged during the administration of former prime minister Imran Khan. They were accused of money laundering hundreds of millions of dollars in rupees. The case in Special Court in Lahore was “totally baseless and politically motivated,” said Sharif’s attorney Amjad Pervez. A prosecutor was not immediately available for comment. The Federal Investigation Agency in Lahore filed corruption and money laundering charges against Sharif and his two sons, Hamza and Suleman, in November 2020. Suleman Sharif lives in London.

