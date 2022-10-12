Mississippi police officer killed, several other people shot

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A police officer has been shot to death and several other people injured by gunfire in the Mississippi Delta. The shootings happened Tuesday night in Greenville. A detective for the city’s police department, Myiesha Stewart, was killed as she and other officers responded to a call. That’s according to Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell. Greenville has a population of about 28,775 and is located close to the Arkansas state line, about 110 miles north of Jackson, Mississippi. Tindell provided no more information about the circumstances of Stewart’s death, including if a suspect has been identified.

