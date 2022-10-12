Mexican church suspends priest who advised carrying guns

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Roman Catholic church has suspended a controversial priest who has advised parishioners to carry guns to fight off drug cartels. Better known as “Father Pistolas,” Rev. Alfredo Gallegos is a priest in the violence-plagued western state of Michoacan who himself sometimes carries a weapon. A circular from the Archdiocese of Morelia, the state capital, instructed other priests not to allow the Rev. Gallegos to celebrate mass. While the archdiocese did not answer phone calls seeking to confirm the order, a priest in a neighboring diocese who was not authorized to be quoted by name confirmed the authenticity of the order.

