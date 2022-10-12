Johnson, Barnes to debate in tight Wisconsin Senate race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes are to meet for their second and final debate before the Nov. 8 election. Johnson, who is seeking a third term, and Barnes, the lieutenant governor, are locked in a tight race that could determine which party has control of the Senate. Their first debate last week, hosted by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, was marked by both candidates repeating their well-worn positions, but breaking little new ground. Their second debate is Thursday night. Both campaigns have mirrored arguments being made in races nationally, with Johnson focusing on crime, public safety and the economy while Barnes has tried to make it about abortion.

