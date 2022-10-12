Italy: Eritrea fugitive to be prosecuted for human smuggling

ROME (AP) — Police in Italy say an Eritrean fugitive is being extradited to Italy to face human trafficking charges after he was picked up at Ethiopia’s airport trying to board a flight for Australia. The man is accused of helping run a human smuggling operation that funneled people from Eritrea, Ethiopia and Sudan to Libya. Once there, they would pay smugglers to board boats bound for Italy and ultimately northern Europe.Police said the man had been sought for over a year by prosecutors in Palermo, Sicily and was detained at the Addis Abeba, Ethiopia airport, using an Australian passport.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.