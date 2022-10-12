Unrest widespread in Jerusalem over latest Israeli clampdown

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police have fired live rounds, tear gas and stun grenades in widespread Jerusalem street confrontations with Palestinians who threw stones, firecrackers and firebombs. It was the fiercest unrest in the contested city in months. Tensions in east Jerusalem have been surging for days, as police have conducted searches in one neighborhood for the perpetrator behind a deadly shooting earlier this week that killed a soldier. Police said they arrested 23 people throughout the disturbances Wednesday, half of them minors. Israel captured east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war, along with the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. The Palestinians seek those territories for their hoped-for independent state, with east Jerusalem as capital.

