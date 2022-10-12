Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 12:32 PM

UN demands Russia reverse ‘illegal’ annexations in Ukraine

KION

By EDITH M. LEDERER
Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has voted overwhelmingly to condemn Russia’s “attempted illegal annexation” of four Ukrainian regions and demand that Moscow immediately reverse its actions. Wednesday’s vote in the 193-member world body was 143-5 with 35 abstentions. It was the strongest support from the General Assembly for Ukraine and against Russia of the four resolutions the world body has approved since Russian troops invaded their smaller neighbor Feb. 24.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content