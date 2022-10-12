UN demands Russia reverse ‘illegal’ annexations in Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has voted overwhelmingly to condemn Russia’s “attempted illegal annexation” of four Ukrainian regions and demand that Moscow immediately reverse its actions. Wednesday’s vote in the 193-member world body was 143-5 with 35 abstentions. It was the strongest support from the General Assembly for Ukraine and against Russia of the four resolutions the world body has approved since Russian troops invaded their smaller neighbor Feb. 24.

