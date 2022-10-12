For Whoopi Goldberg, ‘Till’ release comes after long wait

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Whoopi Goldberg says it took more than two decades for Hollywood to believe Emmett Till’s story was worthy of the big screen. But things changed after the death of George Floyd in 2020. Now, Goldberg will finally see the release of “Till,” which opens in theaters Friday. Goldberg is a producer and actor in the film that focus primarily on Till’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley — an idea presented by director Chinonye Chukwu. The film highlights how Till-Mobley’s decision to publicize her 14-year-old son’s brutal kidnapping and lynching in Mississippi helped spark the civil rights movement.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.