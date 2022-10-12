Family of dead Palestinian-American rebuffs settlement offer

JERUSALEM (AP) — The family of a Palestinian-American man who died earlier this year after he was detained by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank says they will reject Israel’s settlement offer. Israel’s Defense Ministry said earlier this week that it had agreed to pay out the family of 78-year-old Omar Assad, who died handcuffed and blindfolded while detained by Israeli soldiers — a rare move to close a case that has sparked sharp condemnation from Washington. Assad had lived in the United States for four decades. Under the deal, Asaad’s family would receive 500,000 shekels, or about $141,000 to drop its court case against the state, the ministry said. Omar’s brother told The Associated Press that he instructed their family lawyer to rebuff Israel’s proposal.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.