European court tells Swiss to end discrimination against men

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland is grappling with how to respond to a European human rights court ruling that it unfairly discriminates against men — because widowers receive lower state payments than widows do. Swiss lawmakers must now decide whether to give more money to men, or pay less to women. The Swiss legislature is confronted with a tricky balancing act on how to fall into line with a European Court of Human Rights decision on Tuesday that found an elderly widower was unfairly stripped of his state allocation payments once his children all became legal adults. That does not happen to Swiss widows.

