EU executive recommends Bosnia become candidate member

By RAF CASERT
Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — Bosnia-Herzegovina has moved a small step closer to the European Union. The EU’s executive is advising member states to grant it candidate member status despite continuing criticism of the way the Balkan nation is run. The advice had been hotly anticipated in ethnically-divided Bosnia, which is lagging several other Balkan nations in being granted candidate status to become member of the prosperous European club of 27 nations.  EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi  said Wednesday that the executive “recommends that candidate status be granted” by the member states, pending a slew of commitments for further reform.

Associated Press

