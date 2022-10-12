Emotional Anthony Rapp: I knew I wasn’t Spacey’s only victim

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Anthony Rapp says he decided to reveal a 30-year-old encounter with Kevin Spacey because he knew he wasn’t the only person Spacey had made inappropriate sexual advances on. Rapp was emotional as he commented Wednesday near the end of his third day of testimony in the sex abuse case he brought against Spacey in Manhattan federal court. An objection was immediately raised, and the judge announced that the comment would be stricken from the record. The jury has not been permitted to hear of most other claims made against Spacey.

By LARRY NEUMEISTER and TOM HAYS Associated Press

