Dixon looks to gain on Whitmer at Michigan governor debate

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The candidates for Michigan governor are set to debate for the first time. Republican Tudor Dixon is looking to use Thursday’s primetime debate to narrow her gap with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dixon is a former conservative commentator endorsed by former President Donald Trump. She has never held public office and is still working to introduce herself and her ideas to voters. For months, Whitmer and fellow Democrats have been airing attack ads portraying the Republican as too exteme on issues such as abortion. Those ads have largely gone unanswered as Dixon has struggled to raise money to compete with Whitmer’s multimillion-dollar campaign fund. Dixon is expected to fire back at Whitmer and what she has described as the first-term governor’s “radical” views.

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI and SARA BURNETT Associated Press

