Clinics offer free vasectomies, citing a surge in demand

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Free vasectomies will be available next month at three Planned Parenthood clinics in Missouri amid a surge in demand for the the procedure after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. A doctor who is helping with that effort also plans to take his mobile clinic on the road in Iowa. In July alone, the Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri performed 42 vasectomies, compared to 10 in the same month last year. Female sterilizations rose to 18 that month from just three in July 2021. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has been hearing similar reports of increased demand from around the country.

