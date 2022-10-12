Biden global strategy tackles China, Russia, domestic needs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has laid out a national security strategy aimed at checking an ascendant China and a more assertive Russia. That’s even as it stresses that domestic investments are key to helping the U.S. compete in the critical decade ahead. The administration’s release of its first national security strategy document Wednesday stresses the need for a foreign policy that balances the interests of global allies with those of middle-class Americans. The new strategy paper also reflects the long list of crises that has left the world facing shared challenges including climate change, food insecurity, communicable diseases, and inflation. The document is required by statute.

