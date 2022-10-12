Andrea Bocelli sues air charter company over old, noisy jet

The Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli is suing a New Hampshire company that specializes in luxury jet service for providing him an older, noisier private aircraft than agreed upon. The lawsuit filed last month by Bocelli in federal court in New Hampshire also says the company violated the terms of its contract with Private Jet Services of Seabrook when during a flight from Santa Ana, California, to Cleveland, the crew announced they should expect a bumpy ride before landing in violation of the agreement that the crew not make on-board announcements about weather conditions and air turbulence “to avoid causing undue anxiety to Mr. Bocelli.” The company did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.