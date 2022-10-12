Alabama college picks 1st female president in school history

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Spring Hill College has chosen a woman to serve as its president, the first to do so in the school’s 192-year history. Mary H. Van Brunt will become the 39th president beginning in January. Van Brunt currently serves as provost and vice president of academic affairs at Gwynedd Mercy University in Gwynedd Valley, Pennsylvania. In a statement, Spring Hill said Van Brunt was selected after an extensive search to replace E. Joseph Lee II. Lee is retiring as president in December. He has held the post since August 2018. Van Brunt said Spring Hill’s mission and liberal arts education resonates with her and aligns with her Catholic faith and personal values.

