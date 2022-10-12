Absentee ballot numbers in Michigan show high voter turnout

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Some 1.6 million voters in Michigan have requested absentee ballots and 150,000 have cast ballots for the general election, which is less than a month away. The state is expecting high voter turnout because of several high-impact races — and a ballot initiative seeking to enshrine abortion in the state constitution. A spokesman for the Michigan Secretary of State said Tuesday that the early absentee numbers point toward this being the most votes ever cast in the state for a governor’s race. With returns indicating high early absentee voting, a looming debate Thursday between Republican challenger Tudor Dixon and Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer takes on added significance.

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI Associated Press/Report for America

