3 officers injured, suspect killed in Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three Philadelphia police officers were shot and wounded and a suspect was killed when a SWAT team attempted to serve a homicide warrant at a city home. Police did not release the name of the 19-year-old man who was killed. Police said he tried to exit the rear of the house and opened fire on the officers. The officers returned fire, and police confirmed the man died at the hospital a short time later. One officer was struck in the hip, while another had a leg wound and the third was hit in the chest. All three were taken to a hospital and were listed as stable, but their names and further information about them was not disclosed.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.