2 dead, 4 hurt in Milwaukee van rollover, fire on interstate

GREENFIELD, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say two people died and four were injured when a large van rolled over and caught fire on an interstate highway ramp in the Milwaukee area. The crash happened about 5:15 a.m. Wednesday on the Mitchell Exchange ramp from the eastbound lanes of Interstate 894 to the northbound I-43 and westbound I-94 lanes. The van became fully engulfed in flames. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office initially identified the vehicle as a bus, but later described it as a “large passenger transport van” with six people inside. The van is owned by Minnesota-based CNH Industrial, which was shuttling employees to Racine County.

