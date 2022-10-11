US mulls Ukrainian-type parole for Venezuelan migrants

SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. officials say the Biden administration is developing plans for Venezuelans with sponsors to be granted parole to enter the United States, similar to how Ukrainians have been admitted after Russia’s invasion. The plan is being designed to deal with Venezuelans suddenly becoming the second-largest nationality at U.S. border after Mexicans. Three officials described outlines of the plan on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press, emphasizing that talks were fluid and subject to change. Two officials say Mexico may accept Venezuelans who cross the U.S. border illegally and are expelled under a rule designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.