UK Supreme Court hears case for Scottish independence vote

LONDON (AP) — Judges at the U.K.’s highest court have begun hearing evidence on whether Scotland’s Parliament can legislate to hold a second referendum on Scottish independence. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she wants to hold a new independence vote in October 2023, despite opposition from the Conservative U.K. government in London. Sturgeon is asking the U.K. Supreme Court to rule on whether the Scottish parliament can organize a referendum without consent from the U.K.-wide government. Dorothy Bain, the Scottish government’s top law officer, outlined her case to a panel of five judges Tuesday. The court’s president said it will likely be months before it gives a judgment. Scottish voters rejected independence by a margin of 55% to 45% in a 2014 referendum.

