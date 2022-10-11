Taliban says 5.1 earthquake jolts northeastern Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Taliban official says a 5.1 magnitude earthquake has jolted the Afghan city of Faizabad, the capital of northeastern Badakhshan province. The center of Tuesday’s quake was Shaghnan district and was felt in other parts of the province, according to the director of the Taliban’s news agency. He had no information on casualties or damages caused by the earthquake, but local media reported it was felt around 350 kilometers away.