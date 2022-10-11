Lesotho’s election winner announces new coalition government

MASERU, Lesotho (AP) — Lesotho’s businessman-turned-politician Sam Matekane of the Revolution for Prosperity party is set to become the southern African country’s next prime minister after cobbling together a coalition. Matekane, 64, announced the new three-party coalition Tuesday in the capital, Maseru. His party will team up with two smaller parties, the Alliance of Democrats and the Movement for Economic Change parties, to secure the parliamentary majority needed to form a government. Matekane, whose party was only launched in March this year, won 56 of the legislature’s 120 seats in last week’s general election. That was five shy of the 61-seat threshold required for any party to form a government on its own.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.