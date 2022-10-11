Kevin Spacey’s lawyer grills accuser at sex misconduct trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for Kevin Spacey has sought to poke holes in the story of another actor who claims Spacey made a sexual advance on him when he was a teenager in 1986. During an aggressive cross-examination Tuesday at a civil trial in Manhattan, defense attorney Jennifer Keller zeroed in on inconsistencies between Anthony Rapp’s account of how he first met Spacey 1986 and that of a friend who was there. Rapp has alleged that he attended a party at Spacey’s apartment, after which Spacey forced himself on him by pinning him to a bed. Spacey has denied Rapp’s allegation.

By TOM HAYS and LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press

