Jury resumes deliberations in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook trial

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut jury has resumed deliberations on how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay for spreading the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. The three men and three women on the jury returned to the Waterbury court on Tuesday for a second full day of discussions. Shortly after resuming deliberations, jurors asked for and received guidance concerning part of their instructions on determining damages. Jones and his company, Free Speech Systems, were found liable for damages last year to the 15 plaintiffs in the lawsuit — an FBI agent who responded to the school and relatives of eight victims who died.

